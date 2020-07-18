Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.6% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,878 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.69. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.62.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

