Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average is $108.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $304.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

