Bristlecone Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $33,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $37,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $43.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.