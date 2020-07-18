Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,576.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,448.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,364.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $1,034.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

