Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Brink’s has increased its dividend by an average of 500.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brink’s to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

NYSE BCO opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $68,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,234 shares of company stock worth $435,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

