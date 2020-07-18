Brady (NYSE:BRC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRC. Sidoti raised Brady from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brady will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $52,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $2,265,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brady by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

