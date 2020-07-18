BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra reduced their target price on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. BP has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BP by 48.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BP by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in BP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BP by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in BP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

