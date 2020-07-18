BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.90 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BP. Redburn Partners raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

BP opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08. BP has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BP will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,562,210,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,751,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BP by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,312,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,308,000 after purchasing an additional 558,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 2,220.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,660 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

