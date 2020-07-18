Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $540.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $481.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $427.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $499.07.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $643.58 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $645.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $554.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total transaction of $409,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 11,021 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.55, for a total transaction of $5,152,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,166 shares of company stock worth $49,807,150. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,048.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $34,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

