Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $149.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

NYSE:BA opened at $175.66 on Thursday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

