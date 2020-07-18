Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Bodycote PLC (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65, 1,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

