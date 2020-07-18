BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €54.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays set a €37.20 ($41.80) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.11 ($47.31).

EPA:BNP opened at €37.98 ($42.67) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($77.72). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.20.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

