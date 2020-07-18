Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $79.11 million for the quarter.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

