Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BLBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Blue Bird from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blue Bird from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Blue Bird has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

BLBD opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Blue Bird has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $368.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The business had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blue Bird by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 228,404 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

