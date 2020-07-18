Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Receives $31.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,880,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at $17,298,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Blucora by 99,745.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 606,451 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blucora by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,099,000 after buying an additional 229,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter worth about $2,666,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOR opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $570.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Blucora has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.68). Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $263.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

