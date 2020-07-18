Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) COO Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $19,980.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $16,120.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $82,500.00.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 454.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

