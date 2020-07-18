BLB&B Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $55.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

