BLB&B Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BX opened at $55.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.44.
In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.
Blackstone Group Company Profile
The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.
