BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 8,195 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,450,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,531 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,729,000 after purchasing an additional 244,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,106,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,267,000 after purchasing an additional 317,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,222,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Argus cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

