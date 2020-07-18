BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 2,912 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,859,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $12,002,000. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $6,181,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.