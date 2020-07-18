BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 58,204 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 680,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Serena Wolfe purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

