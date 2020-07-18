BLB&B Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 384.9% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $212.49 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $218.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.33.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

