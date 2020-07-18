BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $7.47 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,005 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.