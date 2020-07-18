BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,863,000 after buying an additional 1,029,205 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $98.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $304.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

