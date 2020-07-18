BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 557 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,034.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,448.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,364.56. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,576.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.