BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.2% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 19,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

HD stock opened at $260.38 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $261.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.47. The company has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

