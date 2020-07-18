BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 3,601 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.6% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

NYSE:V opened at $195.09 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.