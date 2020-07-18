Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $31,780.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $67,769.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,512.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,066 shares of company stock worth $155,749. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

