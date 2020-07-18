BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Issues Earnings Results

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) issued its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BLK stock opened at $587.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $592.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.23.

Get BlackRock alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.45.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,546 shares of company stock worth $6,382,691. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.