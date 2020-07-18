BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells $1,161,248.41 in Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,161,248.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $39.70 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 763.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 616.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 51,174 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on BJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.