BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BJRI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CL King increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

BJRI opened at $18.54 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

