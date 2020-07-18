BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40,743.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $40,743.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.04874248 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00032063 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

