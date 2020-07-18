Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$2.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BIR. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.76.

BIR opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $303.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.45.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$115.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.18%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

