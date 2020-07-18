BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $21.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $623.03 million, a P/E ratio of 177.36, a P/E/G ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.53.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 97.57%. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 million. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,157 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,378.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,065,953 shares of company stock valued at $37,618,224 and sold 974,781 shares valued at $14,709,657. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $10,450,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $4,536,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $3,067,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $2,684,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.