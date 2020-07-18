Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $263.00 at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $263.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Biogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.96.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB opened at $281.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.34 and a 200-day moving average of $299.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Biogen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.