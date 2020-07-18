BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

BCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $888.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $6.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.66% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

