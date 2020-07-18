Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BILI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.50 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Bilibili stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $327.02 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

