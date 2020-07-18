Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.93. Bigblu Broadband has a 1-year low of GBX 59 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 124.90 ($1.54). The company has a market cap of $53.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.90.
Bigblu Broadband Company Profile
