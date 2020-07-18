Biffa (LON:BIFF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Biffa (LON:BIFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BIFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Biffa from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Biffa from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 230 ($2.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Biffa to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.58) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 241 ($2.97).

Shares of Biffa stock opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.73 million and a P/E ratio of 11.45. Biffa has a 52 week low of GBX 165.40 ($2.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 314 ($3.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 214.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 237.63.

In other news, insider Michael Topham sold 93,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.41), for a total value of £183,881.32 ($226,287.62).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

