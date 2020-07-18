BidaskClub Upgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to “Hold”

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Shares of GBDC stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.58. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares during the period. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
