BidaskClub Upgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to “Hold”

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.58. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $75.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 96.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares during the period. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

