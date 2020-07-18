BidaskClub Upgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARVN. Roth Capital upped their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Arvinas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Get Arvinas alerts:

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 171.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $60,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after buying an additional 2,009,360 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $55,022,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $16,436,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $15,039,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 378,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after buying an additional 328,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.