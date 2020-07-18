BidaskClub Upgrades AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) to “Hold”

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

AMAG stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.27). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 115.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

