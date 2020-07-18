BidaskClub Upgrades Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) to “Hold”

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
Shares of AEGN stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. Aegion has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $491.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aegion in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 1,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegion by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aegion by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.
About Aegion
Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.
