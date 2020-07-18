BidaskClub Upgrades Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) to “Hold”

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Aegion alerts:

Shares of AEGN stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. Aegion has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $491.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.95 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aegion in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 1,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegion by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aegion by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.