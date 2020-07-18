BidaskClub Lowers Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VKTX. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.00 million, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $192,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

