BidaskClub Lowers Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra raised their target price on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $199.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.55. Verisign has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verisign will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,843,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total value of $1,310,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,300 shares of company stock worth $7,414,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 165,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

