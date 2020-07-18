BidaskClub Lowers Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bandwidth from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.57.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

NASDAQ BAND opened at $126.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bandwidth has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $143.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.01.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $201,627.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,048.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $32,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $18,648,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,241 shares of company stock worth $18,336,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 563.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.