BidaskClub Lowers Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AXNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.60% and a negative return on equity of 57.95%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2341.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,974,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,729 shares of company stock worth $7,403,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.