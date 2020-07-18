BidaskClub Lowers Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on Atlantica Yield and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Atlantica Yield from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Yield has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter worth $31,935,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 92.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,094,000 after buying an additional 905,180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 33.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,280,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,853,000 after buying an additional 577,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 13,768.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 458,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 455,310 shares in the last quarter. 39.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

