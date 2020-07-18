BidaskClub Lowers Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

ANIK opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $529.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.18. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $75.71.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.06 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $43,726.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,857,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 387,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 138,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,339,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1,197.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 97,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 89,779 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.