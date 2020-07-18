BidaskClub Lowers Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.62.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.41. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 188.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $179,185.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 67,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,314 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 108,469 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.