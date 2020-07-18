BidaskClub Lowers AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.55. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 62,316 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 240.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

